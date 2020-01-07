Report: Celtics one of many teams pursuing Wizards' Davis Bertans

Via NBC Washington:

In addition to the Sixers, Hawks and Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets have emerged as suitors for Bertans’ services, NBC Sports Washington has learned. Bertans, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from three on 8.6 attempts per game. … Many believe Bertans, whose salary is $7 million this season, could make $15 million or more annually on his next contract, but the Wizards could pay him that if they choose to with Ian Mahinmi’s $15.5 million salary set to come off the books.

Bertans is the hottest commodity on the trade market. Some – like Washington’s GM – might say that he’s not even on the market. The Wizards have repeatedly said they want to keep him and sign him to a long term contract.

In a recent podcast, NBC’s Tom Haberstroh speculated it would take an unprotected 1st round pick and a young player to pry Bertans away from Washington.

The Celtics have two 1st round picks next year and plenty of young players (see the 2019 draft class).

Bertans would provide a major jolt for Boston’s second unit. Even though he’s 6-10, Bertans is far from the defensive big the Celtics also desire.