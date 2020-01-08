Celtics fan throws beer at Spurs bench after Kemba Walker ejection (Video)

There was a lot of animosity during the Spurs-Celtics game at TD Garden on Wednesday night, toward both the officials, as well as San Antonio’s players.

It all erupted in the third quarter, when Kemba Walker was flattened by LaMarcus Aldridge on a hard screen. The pick did appear to be a bit dirty, and Walker was not happy about it, so he gave the referees a piece of his mind.

They weren’t interested in hearing it, though, so Walker was hit with a technical. He kept on going, and eventually received another, resulting in an ejection.

Celtics fans in the stands were just as upset as Walker, and one of them even launched a beer at the Spurs bench.

Boston fan threw a beer on the court after Kemba got ejected. 🤦🏽‍♂️ (🎥: @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/F20oX1n4JW — theScore (@theScore) January 9, 2020

Look out below!