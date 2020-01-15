Marcus Smart goes full Hulk, rips off jersey after ejection (Video)

Celtics swingman Marcus Smart got a head start on hitting the showers on Wednesday night, but he clearly wasn’t happy about it.

It happened late in the fourth quarter, when Smart ran into Pistons seven-footer Andre Drummond, who set a hard screen on him. For some reason, they called a foul on Smart, and he was not having it. He began arguing with the officials, which quickly earned him his second technical foul of the game.

That led to an ejection, with Smart ripping his jersey off on his way to the locker room.

Marcus Smart gets tossed in garbage time 👀 pic.twitter.com/MWlCippumB — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 16, 2020

Smart did have a point, as that was an awful call.