Your Morning Dump… Where we wonder: if Ainge stands pat, is he still Trader Danny?

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

See if you can spot the common theme running through these excerpts from yesterday’s Celtics coverage.

Get some shooters for the bench. — @ShawtyReed Faithful Mailbag readers know we’ve been beating this drum for a while now. For all the laments about Boston’s need for size, we’ve long felt that Boston’s biggest issue is shooting and it’s a more obtainable skill based on the in-season assets you have available to upgrade. Here’s the crux of the issue: Boston ranks 19th in the NBA in 3-point percentage (35.2). Take away Kemba Walker’s shooting and it plummets closer to 25th. More condemning: Celtics reserves are shooting a meager 30.4 percent beyond the arc this season. It simply feels like Boston needs another bench piece who can consistently knock down shots and loosen things up for everybody else. Boston bench is averaging only 28.7 points per game and, given the talent of the starters, that’s not a huge issue. But you can clearly feel the offense grind to a halt when reserve units are on the floor.

NBC Sports Boston: Celtics Mailbag: Readers have no shortage of ideas to get C’s back on track

If Thursday wasn’t an indication that the Celtics need to upgrade their bench, then it could be a frustrating final three months of the regular season and perhaps an early playoff exit in April. That’s how serious this matter is. The Celtics like all the players on their roster. They have essentially maximized the talent off their bench. But they desperately need more help.

Globe: Nights like Thursday in Milwaukee expose the Celtics bench

Yet, the main difference in the game after the Celtics made things interesting in the second half wasn’t Hayward: It came down to the benches. Milwaukee outscored Boston’s second unit by a 48-23 margin on the night, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise with Smart and his 24 points being thrown into the starting five. Yet, when you look at what the Celtics are going to need to take out the Bucks in a seven-game series right now without homecourt advantage, it’s hard to believe that they have the right personnel to deal with one of the most potent second units in the league, even when they are at full strength with Smart as a reserve. George Hill (13 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (19 points) keyed a 17-3 run for the Bucks in the third quarter that pushed their lead back to 20 after the C’s starters had cut it to six points with four minutes remaining in the frame.

Boston Sports Journal: Celtics show they deserve trade help for bench after battle with Bucks

Still, playoff basketball shines light on roster flaws and could expose the fringes of the Celtics rotation. Some of the numbers are jarring. Outside of the five core players (Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart), Semi Ojeleye leads the Celtics with 21 3-pointers made. That’s barely more than one every other game.

The Athletic: Secondary shooting is an area the Celtics may want to address before the trade deadline

If you guessed “The Celtics bench needs help,” you’re a winner!

And the related theme: Danny Ainge needs to make it happen. If he doesn’t, will he even still deserve the nickname Trader Danny?

Sure, Ainge makes his share of deals each season, but lately those have all come in the offseason (h/t @Celtics_Pram). Go ahead and check out his record on Basketball Reference. The last time he actually made a move at the trade deadline – in fact, the last time he made any sort of trade in-season – was the three-team swap that brought Isaiah Thomas to Boston. That was in February 2015. Five years ago!

As suggested above, shooting off the bench is the priority. Davis Bertans is shooting 43% from the arc in Washington. He’d be very helpful in green, and the lottery-bound Wizards will probably trade him for an asset before he walks as a free agent. If Boston doesn’t get him, he’ll help somewhere else.

Last year, it seemed the fans were mildly irritated that Ainge did nothing at the deadline. We became more upset about it after the season, once we realized how badly that roster needed a shake-up. And now this team, which seems in danger of wasting this season’s fast start, obviously needs an adjustment for the playoffs.

Trader Danny is the nickname. Use it, or lose it.

Related – NBC Sports Boston: Celtics trade targets: Who could C’s pursue at NBA trade deadline?

On Page 2: Small but mighty

And most recently, Kemba Walker was absent three games as he dealt with a nasty strain of the flu. Since, Walker has been trying to work his way back. After Wednesday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, a frustrated Walker said he needed to be better. “More upset about my individual play than anything right now, but it starts with me,” Walker said. “I have to be better for my teammates.” […] Walker has played 36 games this season, and the Celtics are 24-12 when he plays. In the wins, Walker shot 42.5 percent from deep. In the 12 losses, he made 30.7. “Hopefully, I can keep building off it as I start to feel like myself again, as much as I could,” Walker said. “Me personally, I needed a good offensive game. I felt like I played pretty well offensively.”

MassLive: Boston Celtics’ Kemba Walker getting back to himself after having the flu ’really just took a lot out of me’

It’s been said many times this season, but it deserves to be repeated on a loop: We are extremely fortunate Kemba came to Boston. He’s a leader who takes responsibility, and his skills are out of this world.

If the Cs had won in Milwaukee, Kemba’s 40-point performance would’ve become part of Celtics lore. A scoreless first quarter, followed by 24 points in the second quarter, and 16 more in the second half, plus he even threw in 11 rebounds and 3 assists. Only a special talent could pull that off against the Bucks’ league-best defense.

One more time: Extremely fortunate.

Related – Herald: Kemba Walker attempts to put the strength back in his game

And, finally… A new trade rumor?

“The Empowerment Era of the NBA means the players dictate where they play, and with whom… His tight relationship with the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, dating back to their days together in their native St. Louis, is well known,” https://t.co/YSm2BBBmzM — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) January 18, 2020

Trading for Beal may or may not be the best move for the Celtics, but this speculation will likely fuel a bunch of analysis about the possibility.

It’s interesting that Beal is averaging 27.2 PPG this season, but he has a net rating of -5.6 and he’s making just 31.3% of his threes, which (as pointed out on TNT Thursday night) is lower than Giannis, who’s supposedly not a deep threat.

Oh well, if rumors start, at least we’re used to it.

The Rest of the Links:

Boston Sports Journal: 10 takeaways from Celtics-Bucks film study: Kemba’s brillance, a surprise standout, Hayward’s struggles

Boston.com: Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker among the NBA’s top-selling jerseys