MMA Fighters, Boxers and Celebrities React To Conor McGregor's Win At UFC 246

The world was in awe as Conor Mcgregor made his return to the octagon at UFC 246, beating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. His first MMA win since 2016, McGregor bloodied the nose of “Cowboy” with shoulder blocks before hitting a devastating kick to the face.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada was buzzing when the main event came on, and everyone was out of their seat when Conor won. It was something out of a movie. One of the most controversial figures in recent memory came back and proved he still has something left in the tank.

Several celebrities and fighters took to Twitter following the bout to express how they felt. Some, like LeBron James, praised the man, while rivals like Nate Diaz and Justin Gaethje went towards a different route. There was also a tease for another Floyd Mayweather bout by the man himself.

THE NOTORIOUS!!! — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 19, 2020

You think McGregors shoulder strikes would be more or less devastating at 145? 🤔🤔🤔 Seriosuly tho I’m in awe, has anyone done that before in MMA? #UFC246 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 19, 2020

Weak as fuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

That man is good. Bitch move to take that fight. Say my name @TheNotoriousMMA — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 19, 2020