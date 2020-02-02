Jayson Tatum destroys former teammate Al Horford with massive dunk (Video)

There’s no love lost when the Sixers and Celtics square off on the court, as the two Eastern Conference rivals have gotten into some heated matchups over the years — especially in the playoffs.

So when longtime Celtics forward Al Horford elected to leave Boston in favor of Philadelphia, it really didn’t go over well.

Horford and his 76ers traveled to TD Garden for a nationally-televised game that did not disappoint, but he found himself on the other end of a poster, unfortunately. Celtics star Jayson Tatum drove the lane, with Horford tasked with protecting the rim. He was not up to that task, as Tatum absolutely posterized him.

Tatum on Horford crime pic.twitter.com/wM5NW7oB6x — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) February 2, 2020

Ouch.