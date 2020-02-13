Rapid Recap: Jayson Tatum overpowers Kawhi, Clippers in 2OT thriller

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
If you missed this game, I really feel sorry for you. Words, nor highlights, will truly do it justice.
Jayson Tatum (39 points, 14-23 FG) made big shot after big shot after big shot in the 4th quarter and overtime(s) as the Celtics outlasted the Clippers, 141-133 in 2OT. We’ve witnessed Tatum’s ascension into an All-Star player, but this was *the* game where JT staked his claim as an elite, franchise cornerstone star. Oh yeah, Tatum also effectively guarded Kawhi Leonard late in the game (2 points in OT).
This game also served up a peak Marcus Smart (31 points on some headshaking shot and hustle plays, 4 steals) performance. Gordon Hayward shook off a tough shooting night (6-21 FG) and closed the game with key 3-pointer, four free-throws, a block and steal.
Exhale.
I should note both teams were missing key starters. Jaylen Brown rested his sore ankle(s). Patrick Beverly didn’t dress and Paul George left at halftime with a strained hamstring.
Before we get into the highlights:
YEAH BABY. I’ll do anything to get a ticket for that game next season.
