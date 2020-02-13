Rapid Recap: Jayson Tatum overpowers Kawhi, Clippers in 2OT thriller

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

If you missed this game, I really feel sorry for you. Words, nor highlights, will truly do it justice.

Jayson Tatum (39 points, 14-23 FG) made big shot after big shot after big shot in the 4th quarter and overtime(s) as the Celtics outlasted the Clippers, 141-133 in 2OT. We’ve witnessed Tatum’s ascension into an All-Star player, but this was *the* game where JT staked his claim as an elite, franchise cornerstone star. Oh yeah, Tatum also effectively guarded Kawhi Leonard late in the game (2 points in OT).

This game also served up a peak Marcus Smart (31 points on some headshaking shot and hustle plays, 4 steals) performance. Gordon Hayward shook off a tough shooting night (6-21 FG) and closed the game with key 3-pointer, four free-throws, a block and steal.

Exhale.

I should note both teams were missing key starters. Jaylen Brown rested his sore ankle(s). Patrick Beverly didn’t dress and Paul George left at halftime with a strained hamstring.

Before we get into the highlights:

The @celtics have announced that they are retiring Kevin Garnett’s No. 5. pic.twitter.com/iMbVdwoFTw — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 14, 2020

YEAH BABY. I’ll do anything to get a ticket for that game next season.

Kemba senses the defense and rises for 👌, plus the foul! 📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/orK1mfsUr8 — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2020

The Clippers will be without Paul George for the rest of the game. He strained his left hamstring in the second quarter and went to the locker room. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 14, 2020

Woahhh buddy what a pass by Kemba pic.twitter.com/d27bpxJ17W — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 14, 2020

Morris' big rebound and clutch 3 ties it up! pic.twitter.com/5ex3845qcb — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2020

Hey @NBAonTNT, get your act together. Multiple times tonight we’ve missed baskets in this Celtics game. How do you miss the tip-off for overtime? — TJ Killilea (@TJKillilea) February 14, 2020

TATUM 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MP8WqZiwnY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 14, 2020

Jayson Tatum is so good right now, the Red Sox are actively shopping him for a trade — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 14, 2020

Tonight was a national showcase of the best (clutch plays, marquee matchups, 2OT) and worst (Scott Foster) the NBA has to offer. — Tim Whelan Jr. (@thattimwhelan) February 14, 2020