The Livest Dog at UFC Auckland: Loma Lookboonme

Name: Loma Lookboonmee

Opponent: Angela Hill

Odds: +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

It’s pretty well-known at this time that Angela Hill is super strong for a strawweight fighter. It may help that she is always on weight since she is seemingly fighting every weekend. So, why pick against her when her opponent is a former atomweight who only seems to be in the division because they do not have her natural weight class?

The reason is quite simple; the way Hill moves forward causes her to clinch a great deal. While she does have the aforementioned strength advantage in the clinch, Lookboonme has shown that her Muay Thai skills are not only top notch, but they transfer well to the MMA world. In her debut she landed 61 clinch strikes, quite a few of them being knees to the body.

It seems like oversight to keep expecting this busy schedule to weigh on Hill, but combine that with the long travel and an opponent who fights well in Hill’s domain – I like the Thai fighter here.

2020 Record: 3-1

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $440

Return on Investment: 110%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

