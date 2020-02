A 135-pound title tilt is coming to Brazil.

New champion Henry Cejudo will defend against Jose Aldo May 9th in Sao Paulo, according to ESPN.

Cejudo beat Marlon Moraes last June to capture the bantamweight title. In the meantime, he had to relinquish his flyweight championship due to a shoulder injury.

Moraes then defeated Aldo in the latter’s 135-pound debut at UFC 245.