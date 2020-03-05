The Livest Dog at UFC 248: Guido Cannetti

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Guido Cannetti

Opponent: Danaa Batgerel

Odds: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

With a 2-3 UFC record and no fights in the last 16 months, it’s easy to see why oddsmakers and the betting public might be low on Cannetti. This is especially true when you add in the fact that all three losses have come by way of submission (as did his regional level loss to Cristiano Marcello).

However, this results driven approach of looking at a fight is precisely where the money lies in MMA. Sure Cannetti doesn’t look good on his Tapology page, but look at his last two losses in their entirety. A loss to Marlon Vera came with Cannetti taking the top 15 ranked opponent down twice and equaling him with strikes. The loss prior to that, he was absolutely working over Kyung Ho Kang before falling into a late first round submission. Plus, he got a takedown in that fight too – against a much larger Kang.

When you add in that his opponent is primarily a kickboxer, who has only one submission in his life, it seems pretty obvious that Cannetti is going to get the fight he wants. He should have an advantage on the feet and should be able to steal rounds with takedowns if he sees the need.





2020 Record: 4-2

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $453

Return on Investment: 76%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

