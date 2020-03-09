Watch: Seven-foot-five Tacko Fall terrorizing young kids by swatting their shots is too funny

Celtics’ big man Tacko Fall stands seven-foot-five, and his height, as well as gigantic wingspan, enables him to make plays that few others can make.

Fall’s energy and passion for the game are infectious, in addition to his charismatic personality. Those traits have him playing well with kids, so it was a great idea to have him recently engage in some “shootaround” with them.

The problem, for them, though, is that he’s so damn tall, and that he was actually vertically even with the basket they were shooting on. That enabled him to just casually swat all of their shots into oblivion.

The odds were stacked against those poor kids from day 1.