Your Morning Dump...Where a third NBA Player has tested positive for coronavirus

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has become the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. According to Shams Charania, Wood has shown no symptoms and is feeling well. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive, leading the NBA to suspend its season and triggering many other leagues and major events to follow suit or cancel events. The coronavirus scare also includes Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, who posted a video on Saturday saying he is doing well. Gobert, who donated $500,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts, faced Wood on Saturday night, the night after the Jazz played the Boston Celtics. In a statement released by the Celtics, the team said they were told by health officials that Gobert was very likely not contagious during their game. As of now, there is no word on test results regarding the Celtics.

Since the hysteria that commenced Wednesday night when the NBA ultimately suspended their season, things have been quiet on the diagnosis front. Now Christian Wood becomes the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 (quite the mouthful). While I’m by no means a health professional, this feels like something that’s going to get worse before it gets better. The scary part is the fact that Wood hasn’t shown any symptoms and still has it. It’s also bizarre who’s gotten it and who hasn’t as plenty of teams played the Jazz while Gobert had it and have all tested negative thus far.

In what has become one of the most unbelievable situations in the league’s history, the NBA has done all they can. Albeit a bit late, the best decision they made was to suspend the season to prevent the disease from spreading further. Now it’s basically just a waiting game to see if things like social distancing and quarantining will help cease the spread.

Whatever happens, I just miss sports and cannot wait until I can whine about Enes Kanter’s help defense instead of following who has the virus and who doesn’t.

Page 2: Where now is the time to reminisce

With NBA games on hold for at least the next month, we’re going to be bringing back a fun feature here at BSJ, Classic Box Score, to help pass the time. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a fun look back at epic games or performances in Celtics history. Please send along your requests for future games in the comments and I’ll try to get to the ones I can in the coming weeks.