Your Morning Dump...Where a third NBA Player has tested positive for coronavirus

By March 15, 2020

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has become the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. According to Shams Charania, Wood has shown no symptoms and is feeling well.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive, leading the NBA to suspend its season and triggering many other leagues and major events to follow suit or cancel events. The coronavirus scare also includes Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, who posted a video on Saturday saying he is doing well.

Gobert, who donated $500,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts, faced Wood on Saturday night, the night after the Jazz played the Boston Celtics. In a statement released by the Celtics, the team said they were told by health officials that Gobert was very likely not contagious during their game. As of now, there is no word on test results regarding the Celtics.

Since the hysteria that commenced Wednesday night when the NBA ultimately suspended their season, things have been quiet on the diagnosis front. Now Christian Wood becomes the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 (quite the mouthful). While I’m by no means a health professional, this feels like something that’s going to get worse before it gets better. The scary part is the fact that Wood hasn’t shown any symptoms and still has it. It’s also bizarre who’s gotten it and who hasn’t as plenty of teams played the Jazz while Gobert had it and have all tested negative thus far.

In what has become one of the most unbelievable situations in the league’s history, the NBA has done all they can. Albeit a bit late, the best decision they made was to suspend the season to prevent the disease from spreading further. Now it’s basically just a waiting game to see if things like social distancing and quarantining will help cease the spread.

Whatever happens, I just miss sports and cannot wait until I can whine about Enes Kanter’s help defense instead of following who has the virus and who doesn’t.

Page 2: Where now is the time to reminisce 

To kick things off, let’s go to a bit of an obscure contest that marked the beginning of a crucial era for the Celtics: Brad Stevens’ first win as head coach in Boston. A completely overhauled roster awaited the first-time pro coach upon arriving in Boston, full of rookies, overpaid veterans and potential trade chips the front office was set to cash in. Amazingly, Stevens managed to stay close to .500 with this group over his first 30 games of coaching before following into the basement of the Eastern Conference.

During this trying time of absolutely no sports and no hope for humanity, it is time to reminisce on the good ole’ days without coronavirus. Luckily for all of you, plenty of media outlets are doing this and plenty of networks are showing old games to pass the time. This one written by Brian Robb brings me back to a time where my childhood heroes had been shipped off and this new dude from Butler was in town with task of bringing the Celtics back to the top.

After 6 years and change, that new dude from Butler is still here and he has this team positioned for a run if we ever get back to playing basketball.

Pretty good, I must say.

