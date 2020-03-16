Next Three UFC Events Postponed

Dana White has finally given in to the global pandemic. The UFC announced today that their next three events will be postponed due to the health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. They are also closing their offices.

The events in question would be this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Edwards (London, England), UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik (Columbus, Ohio), and UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris (Portland, Oregon).

That would bring us up to UFC 249, scheduled for April 18th in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Ironically, that main event for that one is Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson. Yes, the most jinxed fight in UFC history (cancelled four times) just might be nixed once again.