Jason Terry is somehow trending on Twitter—for the wrong reasons

It’s been two years since Jason Terry last played in the NBA, yet somehow he was trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

None of the major American sports leagues are currently having games played right now, so there isn’t much in the present to talk about.

Instead, fans are talking about the past — especially with the NFL and NBA both providing fans with *free* access to Game Pass for the next few weeks.

That gave legs to a monster dunk that LeBron James threw down seven years ago to this day — on poor Terry. The dunk was so powerful that it annihilated Terry, sending him to the ground, and it even aged — with fans discussing it so much that it began trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

Seven years ago today, LeBron did this to Jason Terry 😳 pic.twitter.com/l1PYgTZjZG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2020

Jason Terry got dunked on so bad he became a holiday pic.twitter.com/J6hOLiYGYz — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 18, 2020

James just has that type of effect on the news cycle.