Your Morning Dump...Where ushers at TD Garden have been laid off

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

With the Bruins and Celtics both idle during the NHL’s and NBA’s suspended seasons, TD Garden has laid off its ushers. The Boston Globe reported Tuesday that the ushers received the news Tuesday: “In a letter regarding the “Operational Impact of Coronavirus,” the part-time workforce was told it “will not be scheduled until the conditions at our unit allows us to resume normal operations. As this situation is rapidly evolving, we will continue to update you with the anticipated date that we will resume business.”

MassLive

Arena workers have taken a huge hit during this international crisis and TD Garden employees are no different. A popular trend around the league has been either teams or players donating money in order to take care of these hourly workers. While the Bruins announced that if the entirety of their season was canceled, 1.5 million was set aside for employees, nothing further has come post-layoff.

It’s disheartening to have to see the players step up while these billion dollar franchises sit on their hands but hopefully something happens here. There isn’t any real certainty as to when this will end and these people could be without a job for months depending on how long this all takes. The longer this draws on, the more people who will be effected by it and I imagine we’ll be seeing a lot more announcements similar to this one in the coming weeks.

Page 2: Where Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother is in a fight with coronavirus

In a heart-wrenching video Tuesday night, Karl-Anthony Towns announced that his mother has been battling coronavirus.

Eventually she was admitted to a hospital and, according to Towns, given a variety of drugs and combinations of drugs that provided hope that things would get better. His father was discharged and told to isolate himself but his mother stayed at the hospital. Towns said she was deteriorating for a bit, but then felt well for a short time. “She felt she was turning the corner. I felt she was turning the corner,” he said. “Thing went sideways quick. Her lungs were extremely getting worse. She was having trouble breathing.” At that point she was put on a ventilator and put into a medically-induced coma. “I just wanted to make this video so people understand the severity of this disease is real,” he said. “This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don’t be in places with a lot of people.”

This is the first time we’ve seen a family member of an NBA player in critical condition from the virus. While our thoughts and prayers are with Karl’s mother, it rings home the importance of awareness during this time. There’s no telling where others have been and the virus has spread like wildfire. The NBA has been on the forefront of this movement and hopefully more people listen.

For reference, the video is below: