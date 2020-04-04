Kevin Garnett has great reaction to Hall of Fame induction

Timberwolves/Celtics legend Kevin Garnett was a lock to get into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and sure enough that’s exactly what happened on Saturday.

Garnett was one of the most versatile forwards to ever play the game, given that he suited up and dominated in an era where most guys played only one position. But his unique blend of power and athleticism allowed him to play the 3, 4 or 5 position — creating matchup nightmares for opposing teams. Sure, that’s more common nowadays, but it wasn’t when Garnett played, and he took full advantage of it.

Garnett was elated after the HOF announcement on Saturday, and ESPN got his immediate reaction. Reece James and his former teammate, Paul Pierce, did a quick interview, and here’s what KG had to say about the big news.

“It’s the culmination,” Garnett said, as transcribed by NESN. “You put countless hours into this, you dedicate yourself to a craft, you take no days off, you play through injury, you play through demise, you play through obstacles, you give no excuses for anything, you learn, you build. This is the culmination. All those hours of everything you’ve ever put up for it all, this is what you do it for right here. To be called ‘Hall of Famer’ is everything.

KG then explained what he felt made him so dominant on the court.

“I felt like to have a brand and to be able to call yourself the best, you had to work like it, you had to practice like it. If I was asking players to dive on the floor and be able to do things that normally they wouldn’t necessarily do, they had to see it. So I took my craft very seriously.

“One of the things I like they always say I was, better than anything (else), that I was a great teammate and that was huge for me.

Congrats to KG on the major echievement.