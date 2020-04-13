Jose Cancesco zings Alex Rodriguez with Easter tweet

There’s no love lost between Jose Canseco and Alex Rodriguez, as the two former sluggers continue to battle it out on social media.

It’s unclear exactly what initially sparked the animosity between the two, likely dating back to their playing days, whether it was stemming from conversations they had on the diamond, or what they told the media.

Whatever the reason, it’s clear the two don’t get along with one another, as Canseco blasted A-Rod roughly a year ago, stating that he cheated on Jennifer Lopez. He even challenged the ESPN analyst to a fight.

And given that it was Easter on Sunday, Canseco was in a festive mood. As such, he wished everyone Happy Easter — except for A-Rod, that is.

Happy Easter to everyone except Alex Rodriguez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) April 12, 2020

Canseco has love for everyone — except for Rodriguez, apparently.