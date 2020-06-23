Is Adama Traore well-matched to Liverpool?

Liverpool is one of the most closely pursued teams with Wolves winger Adama Traore. Can he really bring a new power to the Reds?

In the current Premier League, not many offensive players can do it like Traore. In him there is a scary combination of speed, power, and quality in 1/3 of the opponent’s court. Facing Traore, most defenders will always have to be reserved.

In the recent match between West Ham vs Wolves, Traore came on in the second half and quickly changed the result of the match. In the first goal of Wolves, Traore was the one who came down on the right-wing and created an assist for Raul Jimenez to score. The Spaniard continued to play an important role in Pedro Neto’s 2-0 goal.

This is an extremely impressive performance of Traore and makes him increasingly attract the attention of the giants in the Premier League as well as across Europe. In total through 188BET betting matches this season, statistics Traore has got 6 goals and 11 assists after 44 matches in all competitions for Wolves this season. This figure in the Premier League is 4 goals and 8 assists.

He is currently ranked third in the Premier League’s list of the best assists this season, equaling Man City’s Riyad Mahrez (also has 8 assists) and only behind Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne (16 assists). ) and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (12 assists). He is the type of player who can change the game from the bench, a factor that every aspiring team wants.

THE PROBLEM TO LIVERPOOL

The problem with Liverpool right now is that the cost to buy Traore is not cheap. Wolves striker is valued at 60 million pounds and possibly even higher. But performances like before West Ham show that Traore is worth the investment. He is a unique player who is perfectly suited to succeed in the Premier League.

Traore is a player full of determination to reach the top. He has been training hard to get his current speed and physical strength. “I have a gym at home to maintain my fitness during isolation,” Traore shared on the Wolves website. “I have worked hard to become the best. When I return to the pitch I will definitely be faster and better.” The performance in the match against West Ham showed that Traore was not joking.

Another problem with Liverpool is how they will arrange him in the squad when the right-wing is the perfect combination of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah. But Klopp can find many ways to take advantage of this rising star. First, he could use him from the bench whenever Liverpool was in trouble. Next, during the time of Salah and Sadio Mane on CAN, Traore will be a quality replacement for them.

And another option that will be considered is to arrange Traore to play the right midfielder in the midfield of three people to support Salah and Alexander-Arnold as well as be able to penetrate directly into the middle of the road. He will team up with captain Jordan Henderson on the left and another Liverpool player Ruben Neves is in the middle of the line to create a midfield that will overwhelm all opponents.

According to information from the British press, Liverpool is spending about 110 million pounds to recruit Wolves star duo Ruben Neves and Adama Traore. In addition, the future of other players like Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, and Divock Origi is also unclear. This is the reason why Jurgen Klopp wants to strengthen the forces and Neves and Traore are the two players he is targeting.

It can be said that, although only appearing 30 minutes on the field in the match against West Ham, it was enough for him to prove his worth. And Liverpool needs immediate action if they do not want to be robbed of the upper hand as in the case of Timo Werner.