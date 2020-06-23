Pedro, Willian and Chelsea - Why does Werner need them to stay?

ABOUT WILLIAN AND PEDRO

This season, Willian is still one of the most played players in Chelsea’s squad. Lampard appreciated the striker’s spirit of play, he wanted to keep him. Willian’s contract with Chelsea is still valid until Summer 2020, but a new contract has not been approved.

According to UOL, Chelsea has sent an offer to sign a new contract with Willian, they want to sign a 2-year contract with the 31-year-old. In the new contract, the striker’s salary remains the same. However, Chelsea’s No 10 rejected the London team’s request. Willian declared he did not need a raise, but he wanted a three-year contract. The Brazilian star will only agree to continue to give the Blues a 3-year deal, if not met he will negotiate with new clubs.

According to The Athletic magazine, striker Pedro refused to wear Chelsea until the end of this season. The Spanish star will leave the Blues later this month.

The contract of striker Pedro with Chelsea is still valid until June 31, the player born in 1987 has decided not to sign a new contract. Pedro wants to leave Chelsea to play there more often. He is currently negotiating to find a new stop. According to The Athletic magazine, winger Pedro refused to play Chelsea for the rest of the season. The reason is because Pedro has reached an agreement to join AS Roma on a free transfer with a salary of £ 56,000 / week.

AND NEW COMER – WERNER

A few days ago, Chelsea announced that they had successfully recruited Werner from RB Leipzig for £ 47.5 million, an amount equivalent to the contract breaking fee. The German international signed a five-year deal with the Blues, with a salary of around £ 170,000 a week.

Despite Werner, coach Frank Lampard has another pain, that is, many Chelsea players will leave in a free form because of the contract, including veteran winger Pedro and Willian. While Pedro agreed to join Roma, Willian’s next stop has yet to be determined.

“We hope they (Pedro and Willian) will extend the short-term contract. Of course, the team needs to focus on ending the best season possible, but they are clearly important players to the team. the ball, and it would be very disturbing if Chelsea did not have the service until the end of this season, “Lampard said.

In fact, the experience of Pedro and Willian is something invaluable in the young squad of Chelsea. In July, Werner will officially join forces with the Blues, so if Pedro and Willian stay, the 24-year-old striker will certainly be of great help. The reason is that at Chelsea, Werner is likely to be coached by Lampard in many different roles, including kicking wide to the wings to be able to give the middle position to another talented young striker. is Tammy Abraham.

Pedro and Willian are both masters in the role, so their experience will certainly bring many useful lessons for Werner. It should be remembered that these two stars are both foreign players, so the “secret” to survive and adapt to the English football environment promises to be extremely valuable to Timo Werner.

This season, Pedro struggled to compete for a foothold in Chelsea, but overall he is still an important member of the team. In this player possesses a winning spirit and hard-working and enthusiastic gameplay. Meanwhile, Willian, despite the unstable play, is a mutant drill of Chelsea over the past several seasons.