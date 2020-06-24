Look: Rangers roasted after sharing shots of brand-new Globe Life Park

The 2020 MLB season will begin in just a few weeks, so the Texas Rangers used that major update about Opening Day to share a final look at what the brand-new Globe Life Park will look like.
And yeah, it didn’t go well for them.
All the Rangers received was jabs and zingers from social media trolls who had plenty to say about the new ballpark, and understandably so. It resembled more like a giant metallic grill that one would cook burgers on than anything — and with the roof open, well, it actually somehow looked even worse.
It started with this harmless tweet.
The troll jobs followed soon after.
It’s fair to wonder why the team spent $1.1 billion on that enormous piece of scrap metal.