Look: Rangers roasted after sharing shots of brand-new Globe Life Park

The 2020 MLB season will begin in just a few weeks, so the Texas Rangers used that major update about Opening Day to share a final look at what the brand-new Globe Life Park will look like.

And yeah, it didn’t go well for them.

All the Rangers received was jabs and zingers from social media trolls who had plenty to say about the new ballpark, and understandably so. It resembled more like a giant metallic grill that one would cook burgers on than anything — and with the roof open, well, it actually somehow looked even worse.

It started with this harmless tweet.

The troll jobs followed soon after.

Everyone seems to love the Texas Rangers’ new stadium. pic.twitter.com/uaA9LrbtpT — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 24, 2020

It can be a baseball stadium *or* a big box warehouse lawn and garden center, making Globe Life the world's worst Transformer. pic.twitter.com/6nqXoU7Qzm — DSzymborski (@DSzymborski) June 24, 2020

Bad break for Scottish economy as Tennant's Lager factory moves to Texas https://t.co/de270e7Iuh — Bat Flips and Nerds (@batflips_nerds) June 24, 2020

So, Globe Life Field is basically Chase Field with a fresh coat of metal pic.twitter.com/w32GIt0Rlb — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 24, 2020

It’s fair to wonder why the team spent $1.1 billion on that enormous piece of scrap metal.