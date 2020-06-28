Dwyane Wade zings Jayson Tatum over new haircut

Celtics

June 28, 2020

The coronavirus caused people around the world to grow out their hair, with barber shops and salons closing to hopefully slow the spread of the pandemic, but now the time to clean up the mess has arrived.

Many of these barber shops and salons have now re-opened, so people have been able to cut or shape up their hair, if need be.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been growing out his, even though he’s been rocking a short fade for quite some time. Well, apparently he’s now a fan of his bushy hair, and he’s keeping it.

It’s a bit of an odd look, though, especially the way his curls and bangs are, so former NBA star Dwyane Wade zinged him on social media after seeing a photo of Tatum’s new look.

Too funny.

