Why the Lakers will bully and ball their way to NBA glory

When the NBA season resumes, all eyes will be focused on how teams adapt to their new circumstances and surroundings. Some are likely to be affected more than others, that much is clear, although the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to take it all in their stride, as they seek to remain on track to land the NBA Championship.

Before the season was halted, the LA Lakers were by far the dominant team in the NBA Western Conference. Winning 49 games and losing just 14, their .778 win percentage eclipsed everyone else. Indeed, the only team capable of topping that record was the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference, posting an impressive 53 wins and just 12 losses.

Having been the two strongest teams throughout the regular season, the Lakers and the Bucks are inevitably favorites heading towards the playoffs. In the NBA Futures 2019/20 markets, the latest basketball odds price the Lakers +225 for the Championship, with the Bucks not far behind at +240 thanks to their excellent run of results.

Two years ago today, @KingJames signed with the Lakers 👑 Will he deliver a title to Hollywood? (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/AMy77kSmwT — ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers at +325 are tipped as the best contenders. What makes things even more interesting is that when the season resumes, the Clippers will face the Lakers at the end of July. Although the outcome of that game won’t ultimately influence the playoff seedings, it will give a great insight into the form of both teams.

There’s no doubt the Lakers will miss their influential guard Avery Bradley, who opted out of playing at the NBA restart in Orlando. He cited family concerns according to ESPN, and his quality performances will certainly leave a huge gap to fill. Nevertheless, the have Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, which means they still have plenty of cover.

In addition, the Lakers have signed J.R. Smith as an extra guard option for the team. Although the 34-year-old hasn’t played for two years, despite the inevitable criticism and questioning of what he can contribute, Smith still remains confident in his own abilities. “Don’t assume you know me by what you heard. I grow Daily. Your messenger might have outdated information!” He posted on Instagram.

Swish is in the building #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/A5P4ek2y3x — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 6, 2020

Aside from that notable absence, it’s otherwise as you were for the Lakers this season. LeBron James still tops the charts for assists per game, Anthony Davis is amongst the best for blocks per game, while the team itself revolves around this dynamic duo.

GM Rob Pelinka and head coach Frank Vogel have created a genuine team of ballers and bullies, one that’s proving incredibly difficult to stop, bucking trends that have shaped the style of modern basketball.

For those reasons, it’s hard to look beyond the Lakers finishing what they started. As an organization, they’ve had to wait a long time by their typically ambitious standards, yet this year it almost seems like destiny that the Lakers will claim their first NBA Championship since 2010, ready to embark upon what could potentially be another era of dominance.