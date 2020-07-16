MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige - Khamzat Chimaev

The Statistical Star of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige - Khamzat Chimaev

The Statistical Star of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige - Khamzat Chimaev

July 16, 2020

July 12, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; A general view of the Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island prior to the UFC 251 event on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Khamzat Chimaev (vs John Phillips)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 124 to 2 (43-1 significant strikes)
82% significant strike accuracy
2 for 2 takedowns
1 submission attempt
2 guard passes

What a dominant UFC debut ‘Borz’ put in last night.

 

 

