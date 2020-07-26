MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC Whittaker vs Till: Khamzat Chimaev

The Statistical Star of UFC Whittaker vs Till: Khamzat Chimaev

By July 26, 2020 12:01 pm

July 26, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) of Czechia punches Rhys McKee (blue gloves) of Northern Ireland in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Khamzat Chimaev (vs Rhys McKee)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 68 to 0 (40-0 significant strikes)
64% significant strike accuracy
1 for 2 takedowns
1 submission attempt
3 guard passes
1 TKO

 

The UFC has itself a new monster.

 

 

