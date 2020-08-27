Your Morning Dump... Where the Celtics are fighting for more than a championship

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

NBA players are more than just entertainers vying for a championship and statistic glory. They are human beings like you and me. This is why on basketball’s biggest stage, these superstars are taking a stand and using the platform to vie for systematic change.

Three days after the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wis., police, NBA players made the bold and unprecedented move of boycotting three playoff games Wednesday. The players, including many members of the Celtics, discussed whether to abandon the NBA season and return home. ESPN reported Wednesday night that the players will continue to meet Thursday to discuss further action, and ESPN said Thursday’s games, including Game 1 of the Celtics-Raptors series, is in doubt, as is the season.

The hope here is that this boycott will spark a movement of racial reform spearheaded by team owners, NBA officials, and fans of the sport. Because at the end of the day, the 15.5 lb trophy the winning team gets to hoist every year means nothing if the very players holding it and millions of others around the country are being profiled or ***. This fight is nothing new for the Celtics. This battle has been fought since Red Aurbach pioneered the “Celtics’ Way” of basketball in 1950.

Red was the first NBA executive to draft a Black player, Duquesne forward Chuck Cooper in 1950. Six years later, Auerbach exploited racism in the St. Louis Hawks front office, trading two white players for the Hawks’ No. 1 draft pick. Red used the pick on Bill Russell. He knew St. Louis had no interest in building its franchise around a Black center.

And we all know the rest. Today’s roster of Celtics has also been on the front lines of this racial reform movement. Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours to peacefully protest in his hometown of Atlanta, GA, Celtics Twitter has posted how to demand action for justice and other members of the Celtics have spoken out about how paramount this cause is.

“I mean how many points we score, that (bleep) don’t matter right now,” he said. “Being a Black man in America is more important than what I’m doing out there on a basketball court. Using my platform, my voice to help create conversations and change is more important than anything I can do out there… It’s bigger than basketball.”

These words from Jayson Tatum should resonate with all basketball fans. This is a time for the League to take a step back and use the platform to fight for equality and justice. Because at the end of the day, this is more than just a game.

THE REST OF THE LINKS

Herald: Breaking down the Celtics-Raptors Round 2 playoff matchup

NBCSN: NBA players tired of the talk, ready to walk

Globe: Lakers and Clippers to cancel season?