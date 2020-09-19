The Livest Dog at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley - Randa Markos

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Randa Markos

Opponent: Mackenzie Dern

Odds: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

Everybody knows that Mackenzie Dern can grapple, but she has some pretty bad takedowns. Currently her takedown average (courtesy of FightMetric) is at an abysmal 7%. This means to win, she either needs to face someone with awful takedown defense or is dumb enough to engage her on the mat.

Randa Markos doesn’t strike me as either of those. She can certainly wrestle in her own right, but also is quite good at sticking to a gameplan. I imagine her gameplan does not consist of trying to match grappling with a world champ. So if this does wind up a striking match between the two, I like Markos’s chances.

2020 Record: 10–16

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $77

Return on Investment: 3%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

