Rapid Recap: Comatose Celtics save season with epic 2nd half comeback

The Celtics have quickly become predictably unpredictable. Tonight’s 1st quarter was one of the WORST performances I’ve ever seen (and I’m including my experiences as a youth basketball coach). Yet, this team muscled up in the 3rd quarter (!!) and blasted the Heat with 41 points. The Cs did it with defensive intensity and smart, aggressive offense. Oh, and Jayson Tatum (17 of his game-high 31 points). His running mate Jaylen Brown (28 points, 12-23 FG, 8 rebounds) was equally awesome. The Celtics never flinched in the 4th quarter and ran off with the 121-108 victory in Game 5.

Props to Daniel Theis (15 points, 13 rebounds) who played his best game in a while, and Enes Kanter (8 points, 4-7 FG) who saved the season by keeping the Celtics close in the 2nd quarter.

Let’s run through it…

Box score

