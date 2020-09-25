Rapid Recap: Comatose Celtics save season with epic 2nd half comeback

The Celtics have quickly become predictably unpredictable. Tonight’s 1st quarter was one of the WORST performances I’ve ever seen (and I’m including my experiences as a youth basketball coach). Yet, this team muscled up in the 3rd quarter (!!) and blasted the Heat with 41 points. The Cs did it with defensive intensity and smart, aggressive offense. Oh, and Jayson Tatum (17 of his game-high 31 points). His running mate Jaylen Brown (28 points, 12-23 FG, 8 rebounds) was equally awesome. The Celtics never flinched in the 4th quarter and ran off with the 121-108 victory in Game 5.

Props to Daniel Theis (15 points, 13 rebounds) who played his best game in a while, and Enes Kanter (8 points, 4-7 FG) who saved the season by keeping the Celtics close in the 2nd quarter.

Let’s run through it…

Duncan Robinson defense to offense and he's got 7 of the @MiamiHEAT's first 11 PTS!#NBAPlayoffs on ESPN pic.twitter.com/nCqIdFRBCd — NBA (@NBA) September 26, 2020

If I have to witness the “Duncan Robinson game” after the “Tyler Herro game” I’m going to lose my goddamn mind. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) September 26, 2020

The Celtics shot 25% in the first quarter, their 2nd-worst in a first quarter this season and worst this postseason. Duncan Robinson hit as many contested FG (3) in the 1st quarter as the entire Celtics team pic.twitter.com/DezpXbTzgP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 26, 2020

The #Celtics are down 44-37 but this game feels like it should be more lopsided than that. More than anything, the #Celtics are not responding to the moment, not playing with that across-the-board sense of urgency you need in a game like this. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) September 26, 2020

Kanter from under the basketball.#Celtics pic.twitter.com/oep9ck8RZ3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 26, 2020

Halftime: Boston 51, Miami 58 pic.twitter.com/x0tmgTFNT1 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) September 26, 2020

TATUM. SPLASH 💦 Celtics on a 20-3 run to start the 3rd 🔥 pic.twitter.com/umXga3XcnM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 26, 2020

The passing has been so much better this quarter as well… as in they're no longer passing directly to the Miami Heat — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) September 26, 2020

Smart steal leads to a Tatum layup. He's up to 17 in the quarter. pic.twitter.com/ag0UfUXuhy — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 26, 2020

Jaylen Brown is blowing kisses at the Heat bench pic.twitter.com/JZejlv9Cfk — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 26, 2020

Fuck Mike Breen for saying this 16 point lead is comfortable. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) September 26, 2020

The Celtics came back from 12 points. That is their largest comeback when facing elimination over the last 25 postseasons. The Heat shot 19% (7-36) on threes. With a minimum of 30 attempts, that's their worst 3-point field goal percentage in a playoff game in franchise history pic.twitter.com/WSW7ldCnGp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 26, 2020

As always, I have my finger on the pulse of this team. https://t.co/NlUQsCHA1a — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) September 26, 2020

