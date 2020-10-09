The Livest Dog at UFC Fight Island 5: Stephanie Egger

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Stephanie Egger

Opponent: Tracy Cortez

Odds: +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

Cortez has impressed people in her UFC/Contender Series run due largely to her clean boxing and her ability to body up her opponents during clinch exchanges. She’s extremely physically strong even given the fact that she moved up from flyweight to bantamweight.

However, Egger might just be the worst person for her to face given these strengths. A former 145er, Egger is no stranger to strong opponents. In fact, she’s faced Gabi Garcia at ADCC Worlds. Although that was a losing effort, she was able to win the “Top Throw” award for the tournament by taking Gabi to the ground.

As the European grappling champ, it is reasonable to expect Egger to have an advantage on the mat. Knowing what she can do in the clinch, it would seem that she just has to get it there once to have a good shot at a victory. At over 2-to-1 odds, it’s certainly worth a play.







2020 Record: 12–17

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $122

Return on Investment: 1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

