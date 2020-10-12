Celtics

Your Morning Dump... Where we congratulate Rondo, but remind LA of their 12 titles

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The NBA and the media want you to believe the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th championship last night with a thorough beatdown of the Miami Heat in Game 6.

But we are here to remind you that the Lakers themselves refused to include the 5 titles won by the Minneapolis franchise until the early 2000s. I’m willing to bet some marketing guru reset the numbers as Kobe and Shaq started accumulating titles and saw a window to catch Boston.

On Page 2, we congratulate Playoff RONDO!!!!!!

Rajon is the 2nd player to win a title with the Celtics and Lakers (Clyde Lovellette won with Boston and Minnesota). RR had 19 points on 8-11 FG in Game 6 and his 105 assists in the playoffs are the most by a bench player in one postseason since 1970-71.

Never forget that most Laker fans (and analytics nerds) crapped on Rondo’s game all season long.

