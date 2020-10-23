The Livest Dog at UFC 254: Shavkat Rakhmonov

-fox11

Name: Shavkat Rakhmonov

Opponent: Alex Oliveira

Odds: +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

Shavkat Rakhmonov has plenty of reasons to look like an underdog here. While he’s a champion from another organization, that organization was not all that accessible to American audiences at the time. In addition, he’s been out of the cage (or ring) for 16 months and in that time has seen three UFC fights cancelled. Add that to facing a former UFC headliner, and there’s no doubt he’d be an underdog.

However, Rakhmonov is a guy who is not only explosive on the feet, but extremely dangerous on the mat. Oliveira, meanwhile, has shown issues in his defensive grappling. Max Griffin took him down twice en route to a questionable decision win for Oliveira. Likewise, the grappling exchanges are probably what cost Oliveira the fight against Nicolas Dalby.

With a route this clear to victory, you’re going to want to jump on “The Nomad” for the upset here.







2020 Record: 12–19

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -$78

Return on Investment: –<1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

