UFC Hall vs Silva Prelim Breakout Star: Dustin Jacoby

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

It’s not very often that this segment takes a look at someone who debuted in the UFC nearly a decade ago. However, a unique set of circumstances brought this week’s Prelim Breakout Star right back into our wheelhouse.

Dustin Jacoby

Affiliation – Factory X

From – Fort Morgan, Colorado

Height – 6’4″

Weight – 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

Record – 12-5 (0-2 UFC)

What makes him impressive

The thing that has always been great about Jacoby has been his kickboxing. It’s different than a lot you see at 205 lbs, as it doesn’t look to devastate with huge shots from the get go – like you see with so many in the bigger weight classes. Instead he is well composed and looks to set up the shots he wants to land. He’s good at accumulating damage on his opponents and only seems to have gotten better at that during his time away with Glory Kickboxing.

Why he has been overlooked

After going 0-2 in both the UFC and Bellator, Jacoby got the opportunity to pursue kickboxing with Glory. He took that run and made it all the way to a world title shot. Although unsuccessful, Jacoby reached a level where he was main eventing cards with Israel Adesanya on the undercard. While some might think that would bring all kinds of hype upon his return to MMA, it hasn’t really. A decision victory in his Contender Series fight got him the contract, but not necessarily the buzz.

What makes this a good match-up

Justin Ledet once looked destined for big things in the UFC. He was 3-0 at heavyweight and looking like a guy nobody wanted to face. He then moved down to 205 lbs, where he has dropped three straight fights, all to solid competition. The biggest issue with him at the lighter weight class is that he doesn’t have the speed advantage on the feet that he once had. Against Jacoby, he certainly won’t have any kind of advantage in that department and without a great takedown game, will be without many avenues to a victory.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 207-91-1 (2 NC) (10 DNF)

