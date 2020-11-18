Celtics

Your Morning Dump... Where the Hawks might swoop in and nab Gordon Hayward?

By November 18, 2020 8:55 am

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The Atlanta Hawks are in play in an attempt to acquire Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

A sign-and-trade deal is a possible route, but Atlanta is equipped with the most cap space in the league at around $44 million and can simply sign Hayward to a hefty multi-year deal if he decided to decline his option.

Atlanta is seeking an alternative playmaker to incorporate alongside young star Trae Young.

Hayward, 30, has plenty of interest, sources said.

Yahoo (Chris Haynes)

News of Atlanta’s interest in Gordon came several hours after ESPN reported that the Celtics and Hayward’s team agreed to delay the opt-out deadline from Tuesday 5 pm to Thursday 3 pm.

So what the hell is going on here? First off, he must be leaving. The delay is needed to sort out any sign-and-trade.

There’s a possibility the Atlanta interest is being floated by the Celtics to motivate Indiana – the team I (still) believe is Hayward’s preferred destination.

And while Atlanta can swoop in and sign Gordon with their cap space, the Celtics could entice them (with a 2nd round pick) into a sign-and-trade that lands Boston a trade exception worth anywhere from $20 – $34 million. This is how the Kemba Walker signing was completed.

Update via Jared Weiss of The Athletic:

According to a person familiar with Hayward’s thinking, the 30-year-old former All-Star wants to continue to be a core part of a winning team and would not want to go to Atlanta. 

In other news:

Regarding tonight’s draft, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has the Celtics selecting RJ Hampton (G-New Zealand), Leandro Bolmaro (G-Barcelona), and Xavier Tillman (F-Michigan St). There very little smoke on trading the draft picks. Perhaps that’s a good sign?

Also,

The rest of the links:

Herald – Celtics head into draft with multiple concerns

BSJ: What happens now?

Celtics, Red's Army

