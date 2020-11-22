Your Morning Dump... Where Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague are coming to Boston

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Thompson, 29, agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal, according to a league source, using up Boston’s midlevel exception. He spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Cavaliers and Last year averaged 12 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Thompson, an excellent rebounder and solid defender, will likely slide into Boston’s starting lineup in place of Daniel Theis. A void at center was created when Enes Kanter was traded to Portland on Friday.

Teague, 32, split last season between the Timberwolves and the Hawks, averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 assists per contest. He gives Boston backcourt depth following the departure of point guard Brad Wanamaker, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the Warriors on Saturday night. Also, Teague is a very good insurance policy if the Celtics proceed cautiously with Kemba Walker, who is dealing with left knee issues.

Boston Globe

Phew. For a moment there, I thought the Celtics were going to sit out free-agency. Kidding!

The Celtics made a relative splash on Saturday by filling two major voids with good players. I’d give Danny Ainge a B+ for both signings.

Thompson brings some much-needed athleticism to the center position and will remove a huge burden off Daniel Theis. He also brings leadership and valuable playoff experience. From the Athletic’s Jason Lloyd:

Thompson departs ranking among the franchise leaders in a number of categories, but his club record for consecutive games played might be the most fitting illustration of the example he set. I wrote multiple times how Thompson is perfect for a rebuilding club. He shows up to work every day and competes every night. He keeps his mouth shut and he’s not afraid to get in a teammate’s face. His departure creates a leadership void in the locker room.

Plus, Perk loves the move:

The Celtics Finally got the missing piece to the puzzle. Tristian Thompson is exactly what they needed!!! Check Ball Got Damn it. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 22, 2020

Teague is a significant upgrade over Wanamaker, even though his shooting has slipped some:

Teague suited up 25 times for Atlanta this season, and while it was great to see the former All-Star back on the team, his play was so-so at best. He shot just 41 percent from the field and had a hard time fitting into the Hawks’ three-point barrage style of offense, making just 33 percent of his deep attempts. His veteran presence was felt in the play-making department, however, and his assist to turnover ratio of 2.50 was best on the team. Teague showed he can still be a viable starter in the NBA while filling in for Trae Young in early February, racking up 18 points, six assists, four steals, and a rebound against the Celtics.

Teague should be more productive in Boston. Playing alongside Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum is easier than playing with Kevin Huerter and DeAndre Hunter.

