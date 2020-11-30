Evan Turner joins Celtics with coaching role

Evan Turner finds a new NBA home. . . But this time, he’s on the bench for good.

At 32-years-old, Evan Turner’s playing days seem to be over. As free agency opened last week, Turner seemed to be garnering little to no interest on the open market after spending last season with the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Monday, Turner found a new NBA home — but not as a player. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Turner is signing on with the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach.

Per Charania’s report, the veteran forward is expected to have a focus on player development.

Not a bad gig for Turner, who seems to be just wrapping up his career as a player. Although Turner was a high-end draft pick back in 2010, he never lived up to the expectations of being a top-tier player despite getting drafted second overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2010.

However, Turner still sustained a consistent role on several teams throughout his career. After wrapping up nearly four seasons with the Sixers, Turner found himself traded to the Indiana Pacers midway through the 2013-2014 NBA season.

Then, Turner spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics as a reserve. At that point, the former second-overall pick was becoming a reliable veteran who would come off the bench, as opposed to being a starter.

Following his two-year stint with the Celtics, Turner played for three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before last year. Now that he’s 32-years-old and struggling to find a consistent NBA home as a player, Turner is looking to transition into a developmental role as a coach.

Justin Grasso covers the NBA for The Sports Daily. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_