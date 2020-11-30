Your Afternoon Dump... Where Danny got the biggest trade exception eva and we're already scouting names

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The Boston Celtics were able to get something for Gordon Hayward after all. After all the consternation about Danny Ainge missing out on whatever the Indiana Pacers offered, he was able to pivot and get a valuable asset from the Charlotte Hornets. The $28.5 million traded player exception (TPE) Boston received in exchange for a pair of second round picks is the largest TPE in NBA history. It can be quite valuable for the Celtics, even, possibly, more valuable than what the Pacers were offering.

Mass Live

AH-HA!

I’m happy (and relieved) that the Celtics have wrapped up the Gordon Hayward debacle and we can look to cash in our massive TPE in the future.

The future might come at next season’s trade deadline or 2021 free agency (let’s hope the former).

But it’s never too soon to speculate on who might be available. First, I highly encourage you to read John’s article which explains how TPEs work. John’s provided some (realistic) options and I’ve taken the liberty to highlight those I find most appealing (in the short or long term):

Otto Porter, $28,489,239

Nikola Vucevic, $26,000,000

Buddy Hield, $24,931,817

Harrison Barnes, $22,215,909

Gary Harris, $19,160,714

Aaron Gordon, $18,136,364

Evan Fournier, $17,150,000

JJ Redick, $13,013,700

Kelly Olynyk, $13,598,243

Al-Farouq Aminu, $9,720,900

George Hill, $9,590,602

PJ Tucker, $7,969,537

I think Fournier or Barnes can be had. There will be a tougher market for guys like Hill or Tucker because their contracts are manageable.

By all accounts, Kelly Olynyk is a great guy but is there really a need for a sequel?

On Page 2, the Celtics have signed Evan Turner?

10-year NBA veteran Evan Turner is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Turner is expected to focus on player development. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2020

Great move! Since Walter McCarty’s departure, the Celtics have lacked a voice on the bench with NBA playing experience.