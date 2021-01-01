Celtics

Rapid Recap: Epic collapse ruins 21-point comeback by the Celtics

Rapid Recap: Epic collapse ruins 21-point comeback by the Celtics

Red's Army Game Recaps

Rapid Recap: Epic collapse ruins 21-point comeback by the Celtics

By January 1, 2021 9:40 pm

By |

If you thought the Celtics would have an easy time going against a winless Pistons team without their best player (Blake Griffin/concussion), you were wrong. Dead wrong.

The Celtics played sluggish and sloppy for most of the first half and dug themselves a 21-point hole. Predictably, Boston tightened up the defense in the 3rd quarter and rode Jaylen Brown (25 points) and Jayson Tatum (28 points) to a 5-point lead with 4 minutes remaining. Ball game, right? There’s no way this Pistons team could hang with Boston’s double-barrel closers, right?

Wrong. I encourage you to review the highlights, but be warned you’ll probably need a tetanus shot by the end.

And then, we were treated to an all-time bad call. A call the refs had a chance to correct, but stuck to their guns.

We pause the recap for this important message:

Jaylen Brown rattled off 7 straight points (3-pointer, mid-range jumper and lay-up) to give the Celtics their first lead in a long, long time.

Another triple by Tatum stretched the Celtics lead to 5 (93-88) and they appeared to have stolen this monstrosity of a game. I’m now going to show you all of their buckets over the final four minutes.

The Celtics failed to score again. Yup, 0-11 for the field over the final 4:15 against the mighty Pistons. Detroit wins, 96-93.

Box score

, , , , , Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army Game Recaps

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

6hr

NHL 6hr ago

Ranking the top ten saves from 2020 including a game-saving glove grab from Robin Lehner and a desperation paddle stop from Carey Price. (…)

More Celtics
Home