James Harden traded to Brooklyn Nets, Victor Oladipo to Houston Rockets in wild trade

The Houston Rockets have reportedly traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a 3-team deal involving Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen.

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

The move obviously makes the Nets a bit more formidable with the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.

The Rockets are turning around and flipping Caris LeVert to Indiana for Victor Oladipo

The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

This might technically go down as a four-team deal when the dust settles.

So basically:

Brooklyn gives up LeVert, Allen, four first-round picks and three pick swaps for Harden.

Houston sends LeVert to Indy for Oladipo. They get Rodions Kurucs and Dante Exum.

Cleveland gets Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince for playing along and sending a pick they got for the Bucks.

Nice job by Cleveland. Indiana seems to have done well too on the outside of this megadeal.

Let’s digest this for a bit and see what all the moving pieces are.