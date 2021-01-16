Jaylen Brown's improved passing: a video breakdown

Jaylen Brown has been passing the ball incredibly well this season. He’s seeing the floor better than he has in the past, he’s making pinpoint passes, and he’s taking advantage of his ability to hit the mid-range shot to open things up for his teammates.

In this video I show you three recent examples of how he’s recognizing defenses and manipulating defenders thanks to his shooting ability to open up passes to his teammates.

“(I have) a lot of room for growth. The biggest room in the world, to be honest,” Brown said after beating the Orlando Magic. “So for me, I don’t let others dictate who I am or what I can be. I just continue to try to be the best version of myself as possible. Every year I try to get better, but at the same time, I’ve gotten more and more opportunities. So I think that’s the biggest difference – just opportunity you get experience and experience starts to turn into awards and performances. So I’m just grateful to be able to be in this position to have this responsibility and I’m trying to handle it the best I can.”

I’d say he’s handling it pretty well. Here’s a quick five minute breakdown of three recent plays to show you how much of a playmaker Brown has become.