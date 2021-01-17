Celtics

Rapid Recap: Kemba returns but Celtics are no-shows in ugly loss to Knicks

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

By January 17, 2021 3:58 pm

Coming into Sunday afternoon’s game, the Celtics had won five straight and the Knicks had lost five straight. Celtics should cruise, right?

Well, in the NBA even bad teams can have good days. The Celtics were reminded of that fact as they absorbed a 105-75 drubbing, a game that was never close. Simply put, no one on the Celtics played well and everyone on the Knicks did.

The first quarter told the story of the game. Both teams shot 39%, but the Knicks led 28-17 by grabbing 7 offensive rebounds for an 11-0 advantage in second-chance points. New York also forced 7 Boston turnovers, went 7 of 8 from the free throw line (Celts were 0 for 2), and secured just about every loose ball by outhustling the flat Celtics.

The only good news for Boston was that Kemba Walker made his first appearance of the season after rehabbing his knee. He played 20 minutes, scored 9, but shot poorly as the rust was evident.

Let’s go to our Twitter recap. Short version:

Full version.

Celts were sleepwalking for the 1 p.m. start.

Pretty much Boston’s only highlight of the first quarter.

Jaylen made a trio of triples to keep the Celtics within reach.

Good to have Kemba back.

But the struggle continued.

New York was having no such troubles.

Halftime.

Any thoughts of a comeback ended when the Knicks scored the first 10 points of the second half. Brutal.

Scary moment.

Sigh of relief.

The Knicks poured it on for the entire second half. The final horn was merciful.

It was simply not the Celtics’ day. Literally

Box score

