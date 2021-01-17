Your Morning Dump.... Where Kemba returns today (for about 20 min)!

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker will play around 20 minutes today. Says they just want him to be himself, and that Walker – understandably – is excited to play. Says he's done "very little" as far as full practices with Boston. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 17, 2021

Brad Stevens on Kemba Walker's return and health: "He feels really good about where he is." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 17, 2021

Our third star is BACK, baby!

I’ll feel more confident as we pass each “It’s been xx day(s) since Kemba’s return and he feels no pain” threshold, but this is a significant boost for a struggling Celtics team.

What’s that? They’re in first place in the Eastern Conference? You say they’ve won 5 straight games?

I’ll be the first to admit the first few weeks of the season did quite play out like I thought they might. But hey, that’s the beauty of the NBA.

As for today’s opponent:

If I use a Journey song to title a sponsored graphic, but nobody watches Celtics Pregame Live at 12:30 on @NBCSBoston, do my kids still get to go to college? pic.twitter.com/kt84WBCGKL — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) January 17, 2021

