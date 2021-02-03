Former Phillies All-Star Grant Jackson dies of coronavirus

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Grant Jackson of Fostoria, OH, has died of coronavirus, at age 78, according to the Associated Press on Tuesday. Jackson pitched for 18 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Montreal Expos, and Kansas City Royals from 1965 to 1982.

In 692 games, Jackson had a record of 86 wins and 75 losses, for an earned run average of 3.46. In 1358 2/3 innings pitched, Jackson had 79 saves, five shutouts, and gave up 1272 hits, 523 earned runs, and 511 walks, and had 889 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.31.

Jackson was an All-Star with the Phillies in 1969, despite having a losing record of 14 wins, and 18 losses. It was one of two seasons Jackson was primarily a starter, as he also started for the Phillies in 1970. During his 1969 All-Star season, Jackson had career highs in wins (14), complete games (13), shutouts (four), and strikeouts (180). Jackson’s four shutouts in 1969 came in a 5-0 Phillies win over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 4, in a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 12, in a 2-0 win over the New York Mets on June 26, and in a 1-0 win over the Houston Astros on August 15.

Jackson is also known for being an integral part of the Pirates’ World Series winning team of 1979. In game seven of the 1979 World Series, Jackson was the winning pitcher. In 2 2/3 innings pitched, Jackson did not give up a hit or an earned run, and only surrendered two walks with his strikeout, in a 4-1 Pirates win over the Baltimore Orioles. This was the last time the Pirates won the World Series, and fifth World Series title overall. They previously won in 1909, 1925, 1960, and 1971. After his playing career, Jackson was a pitching coach with the Pirates from 1983 to 1985, and a bullpen coach with the Cincinnati Reds from 1994 to 1995.

Jackson passed away in Pennsylvania. There have been 859,048 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, with 22,055 deaths.