The Livest Dog at UFC 258: Maki Pitolo

Name: Maki Pitolo

Opponent: Julian Marquez

Odds: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

There’s two things to like here if you are looking for the upset. The first is the inactivity of Julian Marquez. After bursting on to the scene with a big KO on Contender Series, Marquez took out Darren Stewart in his UFC debut. He followed that up with a controversial (to say the least) split decision loss to Alessio Di Chirico. Although that looks like an impressive run, he’s since been on the shelf for two and a half years. During that time, he was only booked for one other fight (in November, which was cancelled due to his opponent botching a weight cut). While having fights fall out isn’t a good thing, it at least would indicate that he was in training camp.

The other thing to like here is the speed of Pitolo. His most recent loss was to Impa Kasanganay, and came largely because he couldn’t match the speed and pace of his opponent. In this fight, he will not only be the faster fighter, but I believe he’ll have the better gas tank as well. Combine that fact with his counter punching and the fact that Marquez was wobbled by Di Chirico, and this seems like all signs point to the upset.





2021 Record: 0-3 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($300)

Return on Investment: -100%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

