Rapid Recap: Lazy, undisciplined Celtics slayed by Luka's clutch shooting

When you’re lazy and undisciplined for the majority of a game, you’re just not going to win. Even when a mediocre team like Dallas tries to hand you the game.

It’s really quite simple. The Celtics don’t move the ball enough, rarely bring defensive intensity, and foul way too much.

I hate to say this, but this team has very little PRIDE. They showed up in Dallas after an embarrassing loss in New Orleans with no urgency. No desire to reverse course. Just a bunch of guys collecting a paycheck.

The Celtics “rallied” from a 12-point deficit late in the 4th quarter only to fall victim to TWO ridiculous Luka Doncic three-pointers in the final 15 seconds. Final score 110-107. Tatum (28 points), Brown (29 points, game-tying bucket with 0.9), and Kemba Walker (21 points, 7 points late in the 4th) each had their moments, but I’m not giving participation trophies tonight.

Sign. I need a break from this team. A two-week, clear my head break from this team.

Oh yeah, prior to the game we learned that Tatum and Brown made the All-Star team. Woo-fucking-hoo.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are just the second pair of Celtics teammates to both receive All-Star honors under the age of 25 (Cousy/Macauley, 1953) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 24, 2021

LMAO what was Jaylen thinking throwing a fastbreak lob to Grant fuckin Williams pic.twitter.com/tNeUT1wiqg — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) February 24, 2021

Crafty Luka 👀 on TNT!@dallasmavs up 4 entering the 4th Q. pic.twitter.com/2hhftxmVK0 — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2021

(Timelord with a whopping 14 minutes of playing time tonight. Brad just loves himself some Tristan Thompson post-ups).

A Brunson 3 and #Celtics are down 12 with 3:56 left. BOS can't score and put DAL in bonus way too early. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 24, 2021

16-3 Celtics run to take the lead. Crazy final four minutes. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 24, 2021

🤠 Mavs 110 ☘️ Celtics 107 🤦🏻‍♂️ Celtics rallied from 12 down in final 4 to lead

🤦🏻‍♂️ Luka 3 with 0.1 to go

🤦🏻‍♂️ Celtics 2-11 in last 13 crunch-time games

🤦🏻‍♂️ Boston (15-16) dips below .500 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 24, 2021

