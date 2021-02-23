Rapid Recap: Lazy, undisciplined Celtics slayed by Luka's clutch shooting

Celtics

When you’re lazy and undisciplined for the majority of a game, you’re just not going to win. Even when a mediocre team like Dallas tries to hand you the game.

It’s really quite simple. The Celtics don’t move the ball enough, rarely bring defensive intensity, and foul way too much.

I hate to say this, but this team has very little PRIDE. They showed up in Dallas after an embarrassing loss in New Orleans with no urgency. No desire to reverse course. Just a bunch of guys collecting a paycheck.

The Celtics “rallied” from a 12-point deficit late in the 4th quarter only to fall victim to TWO ridiculous Luka Doncic three-pointers in the final 15 seconds. Final score 110-107. Tatum (28 points), Brown (29 points, game-tying bucket with 0.9), and Kemba Walker (21 points, 7 points late in the 4th) each had their moments, but I’m not giving participation trophies tonight.

Sign. I need a break from this team. A two-week, clear my head break from this team.

Oh yeah, prior to the game we learned that Tatum and Brown made the All-Star team. Woo-fucking-hoo.

(Timelord with a whopping 14 minutes of playing time tonight. Brad just loves himself some Tristan Thompson post-ups).

