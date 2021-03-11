Celtics

Rapid Recap: Smart returns but Celtics fall to Nets behind 40 from some guy

March 11, 2021

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Celtics began the second half of the season with a reality check in Brooklyn. Boston held the lead a good portion of the game, and was within 2 points after three quarters. But the Nets took the fourth quarter by 10 and won going away, 121-109.

The Nets were without Kevin Durant, and James Harden was held relatively in check (22 points, 6 of 16 shooting). And yet, it didn’t matter because some guy named Kyrie Irving (sounds very familiar) buried Boston with 40 points on 15 of 23 shooting, including 5 threes. The Nets made 19 threes, including the bench shooting 10 of 16 from the arc.

The fact is, Brooklyn is a very deep, talented team, and the Celtics have been no threat to them in any of their three meetings (including preseason) so far. Doesn’t bode well for the playoffs.

Marcus Smart was back and played the last five minutes of each quarter, finishing with 19 points. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points on 13 of 22 FGs, and Daniel Theis was strong with 17 points and 8 rebounds. However, Jaylen Brown was brutal (5 of 23 for 13 points) and Kemba Walker disappeared (9 points in the first 8 minutes, but finished with only 11).

Second quarter, Nets caught up simply because they started to make shots (55% in the period after 39% in the first).

Third quarter, Cs open with 9-0 run.

Fourth quarter, Timelord showed out early…

…but the game started to slip away.

Celtics got to within 3 points a couple of times, but the Nets always answered.

