UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Apr 9/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Apr 9/21

By April 9, 2021 5:27 pm

Dec 21, 2019; Busan, SOUTH KOREA; Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) defeats Miranda Granger (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Sajik Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

    • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
    • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
    • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
    • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 1 Zhang Weili 506
2 1 2 Rose Namajunas 476
3 4 7 Marina Rodriguez 157
4 15 15 Amanda Lemos 146
5 8 14 Virna Jandiroba 112
6 5 5 Carla Esparza 108
7 6 11 Amanda Ribas 106
8 7 12 Mackenzie Dern 102
9 9 Polyana Viana 88.5
10 13 4 Yan Xiaonan 82.5
11 11 10 Tecia Torres 82
12 16 Emily Whitmire 69
13 10 9 Michelle Waterson 66.5
14 14 8 Claudia Gadelha 59.5
15 12 13 Angela Hill 58
16 17 6 Nina Nunes 53
17 19 Kay Hanson 45
18 21 Brianna Van Buren 36
19 18 16 Felice Herrig 30
20 22 Loma Lookboonmee 26
21 25 Cory McKenna 20
22 23 Livia Renata Souza 18
23 24 Ashley Yoder 15.5
24 32 Jinh Yu Frey 10
24 28 Kanako Murata 10
24 NR Montserrat Ruiz 10
24 26 Randa Markos 10
28 29 Mallory Martin 9
28 29 Mizuki Inoue 9
30 31 Miranda Granger 8
31 27 Hannah Cifers 6.5
32 NR Ariane Carnelossi 0
32 NR Cheyanne Buys 0
32 NR Gloria de Paula 0
32 32 Hannah Goldy 0
32 32 Jessica Penne 0
32 32 Sam Hughes 0

 

Check Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

