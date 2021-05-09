Rapid Recap: Despite impressive comeback attempt, Celtics drop first game of Heat miniseries

The Celtics lost a slow, clunky and physical game to the Heat, 130-124, playing an embarrassing first half and a strong second one.

Boston went down big early, 36-23 at the end of 12 minutes. Their defense leaked everywhere—perimeter, paint and in transition—while Miami kept all Cs players except Aaron Nesmith tightly locked down. The second quarter was no better: Celtics offense woke up somewhat, due to Jayson Tatum and especially Marcus Smart, but not enough to endanger the Heat lead by any means. As for the defense, well…the first half ended 79-53, so…yeah.

Q3 began well for Boston, all things considered. Robust defense kept the Heat from scoring a field goal for almost 3 minutes and not long after that baited them into the bonus. The Cs used it to their advantage as much as possible. But they couldn’t maintain defensive intensity, and thus only got the deficit out of the 20s and into the mid/low teens…for a while. The third frame ended with the Heat up 105-84.

In the final quarter, Boston again started strong, Miami was missing shots and screwing up, and things actually looked hopeful. The deficit went down to single digits with 5:13 left as Evan Fournier continued his hot streak and Kemba Walker, having been quiet earlier in the contest, got loud. But while it went down to the wire through a combination of dumb luck and playing the foul game, all of the first-half screwups weighed too heavily on the Cs for them to complete the comeback.

Emotional day for fans and former Celtics:

Today is Also Tommy Heinsohn Day!!! I have so many memories when it comes to Tommy…but the 1 thing I missed the most is those heartfelt conversations we used to have. RIP LEGEND!!! Celtics Godfather ☘️🤞🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/SQp1KwM0u1 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 9, 2021

It didn’t start out looking so bad. Seriously.

I've never had an easier time differentiating between two teams by their jerseys, good lord Maybe we should get Danimals jerseys so Marcus stops passing to the refs — General Ulysses S. Grant Williams (PARODY) (@GeneralGrantW) May 9, 2021

Probably not the advertisement the Celtics want in front of their bench. pic.twitter.com/trhg0DWWH1 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 9, 2021

Miami is up 13 and is outscoring Boston 18-3 from the 3 point line — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) May 9, 2021

Boston is missing the wide open looks Miami is making etc etc just gotta hope they start making open shots etc etc Boston’s getting good looks etc etc — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) May 9, 2021

This was cool, at least:

Marcus Smart is awarded the first annual Tommy Award 🏆☘️ pic.twitter.com/qrqj3keGbj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 9, 2021

Marcus Smart is getting buckets out of pure spite to his teammates' bad defense right now. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 9, 2021

This game sucks. But Marcus Smart is awesome. 3 straight buckets in the paint. pic.twitter.com/lZsCrX5KL8 — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) May 9, 2021

They should have just forfeited if this was the energy they were going to come out with lmaoo — A.K (@Kungu_NBA) May 9, 2021

This is embarrassing #BleedGreen — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) May 9, 2021

Now a 26-point deficit and the Cs are booed off the floor at halftime. https://t.co/4ZE2yamxya — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 9, 2021

Sucks, but this is the right move, especially in an afternoon game https://t.co/Bj3fDpQpuz — Mister Mellow (@mistermelloww) May 9, 2021

Unfortunately…

Evan Fournier got hot in the 3rd with 9 straight points #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/P3PdlJvmnh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 9, 2021

It’s good that Fournier shot as well as he did, but if they’d driven more, Q3 might’ve been better. This Nesmith dunk is more what they should’ve been doing:

Nesmith with the coast-to-coast slam pic.twitter.com/0GMklKzvAq — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 9, 2021

The start of Q4 gave fans some hope:

12-0 run when it matters!!! oh yeah go celtics 👀☘️ pic.twitter.com/CxMWvQkRpS — smarfwater™ (@smarfwater) May 9, 2021

Evan Fournier knocks down this big 3 and now the Celtics are within single digits of the lead #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/gvdZYY0P9e — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 9, 2021

Marcus Smart living up to his Tommy Award pic.twitter.com/n3E8YaMswU — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 9, 2021

Riffsman with a good summary: