Rapid Recap: Nets' talent is too much for the Celtics in Game 2 – far too much

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Celtics-Nets Game 2 was played on the 19th anniversary of the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history. Boston erased a 26-point deficit in Game 3 of the 2002 Eastern Conference Finals, and Paul Pierce by himself outscored the Nets 19-16 in the fourth quarter.

Tonight, the Nets went ahead as many as 33 points and, unfortunately, history was not repeated. Brooklyn won, 130-108, and now leads the series 2-0. It’s looking as bad for the Celtics as most people feared after this matchup was set.

Joe Harris (7 threes) caught fire early for Brooklyn, helping the Nets get ahead big-time from the jump. They never looked back. The Nets were hot all night, making 17 threes and racking up 31 assists. The Celtics did the opposite, and also lost Jayson Tatum to a poke in the eye during the third quarter.

Celts were on their heels early because…

Nice to see its 5 on 8 early right from the tip 👍🏾 — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) May 25, 2021

Touch foul after touch foul early. This is ridiculous. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 25, 2021

Kemba – 1 Blake’s ankles – 0 pic.twitter.com/KhFM6pOERX — Off the Glass (@otgbasketball) May 25, 2021

Unlike Game 1, the Nets made shots early and often.

You rush back to get to Kyrie, who has the ball, but then you need to close out when he passes to Kevin Durant, but then Durant swings it to Joe Harris in the corner. What are you supposed to do? — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 25, 2021

Joe Harris can't miss 😳 16 PTS and 4-4 from three pic.twitter.com/W9KM5V0cgG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2021

18-0 run in less than three minutes is absurd. Nets offense is terrifying and I love it. — Zach Berger (@theZachBerger) May 25, 2021

Robert Williams immediately making his presence felt: pic.twitter.com/AHjbF8uwtV — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 25, 2021

for the Celtics to have a shot against the Nets, everything has to go right thus far, it has not all gone right tonight — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) May 25, 2021

The Nets lead the Celtics 40-26 at the end of Q1 Walker: 9pts

Fournier: 7pts

Tatum: 3pts (1/5 FG)

BOS: 1 assist Harris: 16pts (6/7 FG)

Durant: 8pts

Irving: 8pts

BKN: 12asts — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 26, 2021

Second quarter.

We're playing a line up of PP, Nesmith, Tatum, Jabari, and Rob and there are really analysts that cover this team talking like we should expect to compete with the Nets — Bradsketbawl (@bradsketbawl) May 26, 2021

Boston just really isn't doing much right at the moment — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) May 26, 2021

We live in a world where Landry Shamet gets a better whistle than Tatum — The Jelly Man (@Jellyman15) May 26, 2021

Shamet done flopped three times in a row the refs aint got tired of it yet — Sauce Gotti👨🏾‍🍳 (@TrelloGotti) May 26, 2021

Joe Harris has twice as many made 3s as the entire Celtics roster — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 26, 2021

What's probably frustrating for Tatum is we see stars get rewarded for being aggressive every night, he doesn't settle and is aggressive, gets hit on almost every play and took 2 FTs in 18 minutes All you can do is stay with it — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 26, 2021

The Celtics trail the Nets by 24 at the half, which is tied for the 2nd largest postseason halftime deficit they have ever faced. — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) May 26, 2021

That was about as ugly as it gets for Boston in the first half. Nets shoot 52 percent overall and from 3, Joe Harris has 22 points and the Celtics have more turnovers (9) than assists (7) while shooting 38 percent. Brooklyn up 71-47. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 26, 2021

Third quarter, it was more of the same, but this sucked worse.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum took a shot to the eye while fighting for a loose ball against Kevin Durant — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 26, 2021

Jayson Tatum goes down on this play and then headed back to the locker room for further evaluation pic.twitter.com/kKvIjsRpja — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 26, 2021

*tatum with several arrows sticking out of his rib cage*

Kenmauer: play on — Riffs Man (@Riffs_Man) May 26, 2021

Jayson Tatum to the locker room shielding his eye. pic.twitter.com/eZcK6z5Llr — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 26, 2021

Twice on the same play. https://t.co/2KcbspDgfw — Mikewichter (@mikewichter) May 26, 2021

The refs weren’t done, ignoring this charge but whistling the and-one.

team is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/o0G8awsFXR — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 26, 2021

Celtics just hit 5 3-pointers in 2 minutes and are still down 23. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 26, 2021

Smart officially hit 4 3-pointers in 1:04. We could be in for some truly special heat checks folks. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 26, 2021

Durant was talking trash and Evan Fournier wasn’t having it. Need much more of this from the Celtics.

Evan Fournier with some words for Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/svT7sNFVy1 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 26, 2021

I like Fournier getting pissed. KD is a bitch. — Cindy (@cindytweetsalot) May 26, 2021

#Celtics trail the #Nets 109-82 after three Smart 19pts 6ast

Walker 17pts 7ast Durant 26pts 8reb

Harris 25pts — CausewayStreet (@CausewayStreet) May 26, 2021

Fourth quarter was extended garbage time. A bleary-eyed Tatum returned to the bench.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum was poked in the right eye. He will be out for the remainder of the game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2021

𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟐 | 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝

🌉 Nets 130 ☘️ Celtics 108 🤦🏻‍♂️ Celtics give up 71 first-half points

🤦🏻‍♂️ Trailed by as much as 33

🚑 Jayson Tatum departs after KD eye poke

👌 Joe Harris: 25 PTS, 7-10 3PT

📉 BKN 2, BOS 0

🔜 Series shifts to Boston on Friday night — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 26, 2021

