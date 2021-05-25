Celtics

Rapid Recap: Nets' talent is too much for the Celtics in Game 2 – far too much

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rapid Recap: Nets' talent is too much for the Celtics in Game 2 – far too much

Red's Army

Rapid Recap: Nets' talent is too much for the Celtics in Game 2 – far too much

By May 25, 2021 10:03 pm

By |

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Celtics-Nets Game 2 was played on the 19th anniversary of the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history. Boston erased a 26-point deficit in Game 3 of the 2002 Eastern Conference Finals, and Paul Pierce by himself outscored the Nets 19-16 in the fourth quarter.

Tonight, the Nets went ahead as many as 33 points and, unfortunately, history was not repeated. Brooklyn won, 130-108, and now leads the series 2-0. It’s looking as bad for the Celtics as most people feared after this matchup was set.

Joe Harris (7 threes) caught fire early for Brooklyn, helping the Nets get ahead big-time from the jump. They never looked back. The Nets were hot all night, making 17 threes and racking up 31 assists. The Celtics did the opposite, and also lost Jayson Tatum to a poke in the eye during the third quarter.

Celts were on their heels early because…

Unlike Game 1, the Nets made shots early and often.

Second quarter.

Third quarter, it was more of the same, but this sucked worse.

The refs weren’t done, ignoring this charge but whistling the and-one.

Durant was talking trash and Evan Fournier wasn’t having it. Need much more of this from the Celtics.

Fourth quarter was extended garbage time. A bleary-eyed Tatum returned to the bench.

Box score

, , , , , , , , Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army Game Recaps, Red's Army NBA, Red's Army News

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Celtics
Home