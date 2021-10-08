UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez
Oct 9, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,137 – very weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  4:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights (five rounds):
Mackenzie Dern   (11-1, #6 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Marina Rodriguez   (14-1-2, #5 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:
Randy Brown   (13-4, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Jared Gooden   (18-6, #61 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:
Tim Elliott   (18-11-1, #17 ranked flyweight) vs Matheus Nicolau   (16-3-1, #18 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Sabina Mazo   (9-2, #8 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mariya Agapova  (9-2, #38 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Chris Gutierrez   (16-3-2, #31 ranked bantamweight) vs Felipe Colares   (10-2, #56 ranked bantamweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  2:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Alexandr Romanov   (14-0, #11 ranked heavyweight) vs Jared Vanderaa   (12-5, #34 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Charles Rosa   (14-5, #41 ranked featherweight) vs Damon Jackson   (18-4-1, 1 NC, #25 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Lupita Godinez   (5-1, #36 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Silvana Gomez Juarez   (10-2)

Lightweights:
Steve Garcia   (11-4, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Charlie Ontiveros   (11-7, #66 ranked lightweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

