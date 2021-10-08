UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez

Oct 9, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights (five rounds):

Mackenzie Dern (11-1, #6 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Marina Rodriguez (14-1-2, #5 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Randy Brown (13-4, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Jared Gooden (18-6, #61 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Tim Elliott (18-11-1, #17 ranked flyweight) vs Matheus Nicolau (16-3-1, #18 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Sabina Mazo (9-2, #8 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mariya Agapova (9-2, #38 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Chris Gutierrez (16-3-2, #31 ranked bantamweight) vs Felipe Colares (10-2, #56 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 2:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Alexandr Romanov (14-0, #11 ranked heavyweight) vs Jared Vanderaa (12-5, #34 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Charles Rosa (14-5, #41 ranked featherweight) vs Damon Jackson (18-4-1, 1 NC, #25 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Lupita Godinez (5-1, #36 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Silvana Gomez Juarez (10-2)

Lightweights:

Steve Garcia (11-4, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Charlie Ontiveros (11-7, #66 ranked lightweight)

