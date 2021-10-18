The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 41: Khama Worthy

Name: Khama Worthy

Opponent: Jai Herbert

Odds: +140 (bet $100 to win $140) **Odds by FanDuel

I was sort of surprised when I saw these odds posted. On one hand, I get that Khama was recently KOed and, as a result, his stock has slipped. On the other hand, Herbert is currently 0-2 in the UFC and has been finished both times.

Both guys are likely going to get more of what they want here, which is a striking battle. Neither should have to deal with the takedowns that have sometime slowed their games down. While that will be nice for Herbert, I just don’t think he has the same kind of power as Worthy. Worthy has legit, one-touch KO power that can strike at any time. Being that he’s not going to have to worry about the grappling for once, I expect Worthy to let it fly more often and get one to find a home.

2021 Record: 11-20 (4 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($364)

Return on Investment: -9%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

