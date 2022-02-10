eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Flyweights: Feb 9/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bellator Women’s Flyweight Rankings.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
May 25, 2018; London, UK; MMA: Bellator 200 – Denise Kielholtz and her husband Hesdy Gerges before the Michael Page (red) -V- David Rickels (blue) fight at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Juliana Velasquez 543.5
2 3 4 Denise Kielholtz 152.5
3 4 3 Liz Carmouche 136.5
4 5 Sumiko Inaba 111
5 6 Danni Neilan (strwwgt) 108
6 7 11 Valerie Loureda 75
7 8 7 Veta Arteaga 68
8 9 5 Kana Watanabe 66
9 10 Hannah Guy 60
10 11 Chiara Penco 59
11 12 6 Alejandra Lara 58
12 13 Irina Alekseeva 50
13 14 Taylor Turner 48
14 16 10 Diana Avsaragova 28
15 15 Bruna Ellen 26
16 17 Elina Kallionidou 20
17 18 8 DeAnna Bennett 10
17 18 9 Vanessa Porto 10
19 20 Ilara Joanne 8
19 NR Justine Kish 8
21 21 Darina Mazdyuk 0
21 21 Desiree Yanez 0
21 21 Petra Castkova 0
21 21 Randi Field 0
21 21 Tara Graff 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our Pound for Pound rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Pound for Pound

 

