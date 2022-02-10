Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Flyweights: Feb 9/22

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bellator Women’s Flyweight Rankings.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Bell
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Juliana Velasquez
|543.5
|2
|3
|4
|Denise Kielholtz
|152.5
|3
|4
|3
|Liz Carmouche
|136.5
|4
|5
|Sumiko Inaba
|111
|5
|6
|Danni Neilan (strwwgt)
|108
|6
|7
|11
|Valerie Loureda
|75
|7
|8
|7
|Veta Arteaga
|68
|8
|9
|5
|Kana Watanabe
|66
|9
|10
|Hannah Guy
|60
|10
|11
|Chiara Penco
|59
|11
|12
|6
|Alejandra Lara
|58
|12
|13
|Irina Alekseeva
|50
|13
|14
|Taylor Turner
|48
|14
|16
|10
|Diana Avsaragova
|28
|15
|15
|Bruna Ellen
|26
|16
|17
|Elina Kallionidou
|20
|17
|18
|8
|DeAnna Bennett
|10
|17
|18
|9
|Vanessa Porto
|10
|19
|20
|Ilara Joanne
|8
|19
|NR
|Justine Kish
|8
|21
|21
|Darina Mazdyuk
|0
|21
|21
|Desiree Yanez
|0
|21
|21
|Petra Castkova
|0
|21
|21
|Randi Field
|0
|21
|21
|Tara Graff
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Pound for Pound rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Pound for Pound
